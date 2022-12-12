SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Have you ever considered being a dealer at a casino? Rivers Casino & Resort Schenectady will be hosting a free dealer academy, which will start on Monday, January 2, 2023. Those interested in participating are encouraged to apply online today.

River’s Casino says their dealer academy, which is valued at $5,000, will be offered for free at 220 Harborside Drive, suite #201 in Schenectady. Classes will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Friday for six weeks. Depending on the number of students, a second class may be added. All applicants must be 21 years of age or older.