GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Animal Protective Foundation (APF) will be holding a special “Holiday Community Pet Food Pantry Drive” from Wednesday, December 21 until Friday, December 23 at the APF located at 53 Maple Avenue in Glenville. The pet food pantry allows families to keep their pets in their own homes instead of surrendering them to the shelter, by providing them with nutritious pet food and other essential supplies.

The APF’s Community Pet Food Pantry depends entirely upon community donations. So far in 2022, the APF has been able to help more than 450 families in the Capital Region by supplying them with more than 13,000 pounds of pet food.

High priority items:

Non-clumping cat litter

Wet and dry dog and cat food (including “mom and baby”)

Small animal food and chew toys

Timothy Hay

Soft dog treats

Pill pockets

Gift cards to pet and grocery stores, Target, and Walmart

Donors are asked to drop off items any time between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. from Wednesday, December 21 until Friday, December 23 at the Maple Avenue address. A specially decorated APF van will be at the shelter’s entrance to receive any donations. The shelter will also be open from Noon to 4:30 p.m. for families to view its pets, who are hoping to be in homes for the holidays.