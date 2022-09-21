SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – From mid-August to mid-October, Schenectady ARC holds an annual mum flower sale to benefit their horticulture program that teaches people with disabilities how to garden. The mums are grown by Donna Vincent, the horticulture coordinator, and the program participants.

The mum sale has been going on for four years. The first year they grew 400 flowers, but due to popularity, they’ve grown 1,000 mums for this year’s sale.

Each year they partner with different organizations in the area to help them also raise money for their causes. This year they are working in partnership with the Schenectady Rotary Club and the Landis Arboretum plant sale, which took place earlier this month.

Here’s where you can purchase the mums: