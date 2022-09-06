SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — St. George Greek Orthodox Church will hold its 46 annual Greek Festival Friday, September 9 through 11. The event will feature live music, ethnic Greek food, beverages and pastries, folk dancing, arts and crafts, and raffles.

Parishioners of the church are excited and have been preparing to make this a great event. Authentic Greek food such as Moussaka, Olympian Kotta, Lamb Shanks Yiovetsi, Spanakopita, Stuffed Peppers, Baklava and much more will be present. 5 p.m. on Friday through the rest of the event, Greek music will be played live by local musicians, Prometheus. The George Hellenic Dancers will also be performing throughout the event.

St. George Greek Festival Menu

The Agora Marketplace will be selling arts, crafts, and religious items as The St. George Bookstore will feature children’s books, gifts, and religious items. Church tours will be offered throughout the event and will hold a commemoration of the 21 anniversary of 9/11 on Friday at 10:30 a.m.

This event is free to the public and starts on Friday, September 9 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday September 10, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Sunday September 11 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The festival will take place at the Hellenic Center, 510 Liberty Street, Schenectady.

It is recommended for those attending the festival to wear masks. Those experiencing symptoms, who have tested positive or have been exposed to COVID-19 are asked to stay at home. For more information, the St. George Church website has details on directions and parking.