SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Food pantries typically see an uptick in donations during the holiday season. And while they are grateful for the community’s generosity, they also want to highlight that food insecurity impacts people year round.

Thursday, Schenectady Shares launched its annual campaign to restock food banks. Twenty food pantries located throughout Schenectady County are participating. They are asking for nonperishable food and personal hygiene products.

Advocates said every donation makes a difference.

“It’s not just about filling a stomach so you don’t go to bed hungry,” Jackie Clute, volunteer executive director of Our Daily Bread Food Pantry, said. “It’s also about treating them with dignity, working on their own sense of self worth, bringing back joy.”

Donations will be accepted through Feb. 10. Items can be dropped off at 30 locations, including Schenectady City Hall, Schenectady High School, and several Price Chopper stores in the county.