SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The annual 5K fundraiser for the Schenectady Firefighters Cancer Foundation is returning on March 25. Presented by Harding & Mazzotti LLP, the route will begin at Schenectady Central Park Pavillion and follow two loops around the “Crown Jewel” of Schenectady.

There will be both in-person and virtual options. The in-person run is a USATF sanctioned 5K and is part of the USATF ADK 2023 Grand Prix. The in-person 5K walk is not a chip-timed event so there will be no results for the walk.

All proceeds directly benefit the Schenectady Firefighters Cancer Foundation. There will be a Chowder Fest following the run, in which area restaurants and members of the Schenectady Fire Department will compete for the titles of Best Chowder.

Registration for the event can be found here. For additional information, visit the event’s website or email schdyffcancer@gmail.com.