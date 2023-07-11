ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A portion of Altamont Avenue in the town of Rotterdam closed Tuesday evening for several downed electrical poles.

Around 3:10 p.m., a car crashed into a power pole in the area of Rensselaer Avenue and Altamont Avenue. Police said the damaged pole broke and fell, which caused several other poles to fall in the area of Altamont Avenue. Fire crews also responded for vehicles on fire and spilled oil on the road.

Altamont Avenue between Crane Street and Amsterdam Avenue is expected to be closed for several hours. Motorists and pedestrians are advised to avoid this area.