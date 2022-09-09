ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — ALDI is set to open its new store at the “Five Corners” in Rotterdam on September 15 at 9 a.m. This location will replace the store at 1592 State Street in Schenectady, which will close its doors on September 14.

The first 100 customers on Thursday will get a gift bag with a sampling of ALDI products. Shoppers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a $500 ALDI gift card.

“We are excited to provide local shoppers a revamped and refreshed ALDI store designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier,” said Aaron Sumida, Tully regional vice president for ALDI. “We are always looking out for the needs of our shoppers and decided to move our Schenectady store to allow more room for added fresh, high-quality products at affordable prices, which our loyal shoppers know and love.”

ALDI will be holding a ribbon-cutting at the Rotterdam store on Thursday at 8:30 a.m. The store will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.