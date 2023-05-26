SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Museum of Innovation & Science in Schenectady is opening an AI technology exhibit. The showcase, titled Artificial Intelligence: Your Mind & The Machine, opens to the public on May 27.

The exhibit will feature a history of man-made intelligence and how it works, as well as hands-on interactives and accessible games. The technology is presented in terms that are easy to understand for all ages.

Visitors will also get to view several examples of practical AI, such as a computer translating stories into different languages, or an application that can guess human emotions. Artificial Intelligence: Your Mind & The Machine will be on display from May 27 through September 10.

The Museum of Innovation & Science is located at 15 Museum Dr, Schenectady, NY. To learn about other exhibits on display at the museum, visit miSci.