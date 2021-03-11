Activists praying for climate justice in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A diverse coalition of faith communities, conservation advocates, and racial justice organizations are holding an outdoor vigil to demand that the state legislature passes the Climate and Community Investment Act (CCIA).

The prayer vigil for climate justice is set for Riverside Park at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, rain or shine. Presentations will last roughly a half-hour and include prayer, discussion on environmental racism, spiritual reflection, a call to action, and a closing hymn for climate justice.

The growing coalition of local nonprofits and community members wants the CCIA to pass this spring in New York. They say the event sends a clear message, that “world leaders are not doing nearly enough to address the climate crisis.”

Vigil organizers say the event is part of a statewide and global day of action called “Sacred People, Sacred Earth,” organized by NY Renews and Greenfaith. They say over 100 groups representing thousands have organized over 300 grassroots religious events in over 40 countries on Thursday.

In New York, religious and interfaith groups held more than 15 actions—including prayer circles, letter writing, and socially distanced rallies—focused on passing the CCIA. The Schenectady event is cosponsored by Messiah Lutheran Church, First Reformed Church of Schenectady, Congregation Gates of Heaven, All of Us Community Action Group, The Unitarian Universalist Society of Schenectady, Schenectady Community Ministries, the Schenectady Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club, and Progressive Schenectady.

Social distancing and masks are required, and there is a virtual component for anyone who doesn’t want to gather in-person. Parking is available at the First Reformed Church of Schenectady, with limited space for people with accessibility concerns on North Ferry Street near the park entrance.

