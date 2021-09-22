86-year-old dies of smoke inhalation from Glenville fire

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An 86-year-old woman died as the result of a house fire on Sunday morning in Glenville, officials say. The cause of death has been determined as smoke inhalation.

The autopsy determining her cause of death was completed on Tuesday. The fire was on Park Lane in East Glenville. The victim lived alone, and her next of kind had not been notified as of Tuesday night.

No firefighters were hurt battling the blaze. The cause of the fire is still being investigated. The Glenville Fire Department is an all-volunteer outfit; State Fire is leading the investigation with help from the Glenville Police Department.