86-year-old dies of smoke inhalation from Glenville fire

Schenectady County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — An 86-year-old woman died as the result of a house fire on Sunday morning in Glenville, officials say. The cause of death has been determined as smoke inhalation.

The autopsy determining her cause of death was completed on Tuesday. The fire was on Park Lane in East Glenville. The victim lived alone, and her next of kind had not been notified as of Tuesday night.

No firefighters were hurt battling the blaze. The cause of the fire is still being investigated. The Glenville Fire Department is an all-volunteer outfit; State Fire is leading the investigation with help from the Glenville Police Department.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19