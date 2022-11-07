Major announcements regarding the 53rd Annual Holiday Parade will be made on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Veterans Park.

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Major announcements regarding the 53rd Annual Holiday Parade will be made on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Veterans Park. Schenectady officials say they will receive help from holiday characters to make announcements that will include celebrities of national and statewide fame, sponsors, and pre-parade entertainment.

The announcement comes three days after Madelyn Thorne, the Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of Schenectady County, was named the Grand Marshal for the parade. “We couldn’t think of anyone better deserving of the honor,” said Cathy Gatta, Schenectady County Legislator, and Chairperson of the Tourism, Arts & Special Events Committee. “Madelyn’s work in the nonprofit sector through the years speaks volumes to the themes and messages we’re looking to spread with this year’s festivities.”

The parade will kick off at 5 p.m. on November 19. The parade will begin at SUNY Schenectady at the corner of State Street and Washington Ave and continue up State Street. The main stage will be located at Proctors Theater at 432 State Street. Click here for more information about the event.