SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The City of Schenectady and local community organizations announced the 2nd annual 518 Common Unity Cup will begin on August 1st with National Night Out Tuesday at the Martin Luther King School. The 518 Common Unity Cup is a five-week summer sports series where local law enforcement and community organizations engage with the local youth.

Events will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Sports include volleyball, kickball, football, softball, and dodgeball. Locations and dates are:

August 1 at Martin Luther King School

August 10 at Bellevue Park

August 17 at Central Park

August 24 at Jumpin’ Jacks

August 31 at Schenectady High School

“We are proud to be partnering with local community leaders and organizations for the second year,” Mayor Gary McCarthy said. “This event was a huge success and strengthened our community. The 5-week event is designed to promote activities for local youth and for them to have a positive experience with public and private organizations within our neighborhoods.”

“This event was created with the intent to bridge the gap between law enforcement officials and predominantly Black neighborhoods utilizing the common interest of sport as a way to initiate conversation between both sides,” said Kareem Ture from Kareem Ture Poetry and Divine Essential Minerals. We want both to speak to be understood and listen to understand followed up with action to create more events like this.”

The event series is a community partnership between the City of Schenectady, Schenectady Police Department, Schenectady Fire Department, Schenectady City School District, The Schenectady Foundation, C.O.C.O.A House Inc., Lucid Voices, Restorative Mindset Inc., and Conqr Fitness. To volunteer for one of these events or to donate food, drinks, and other supplies, contact William Rivas at 518-930-8308.