SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A lucky Stewart’s Shop customer purchased a Powerball ticket worth $50,000 for the March 25 drawing. The ticket was sold at the Guilderland Avenue Stewart’s location.

The winning numbers for the drawing were 15, 17, 18, 47, 57, and the Powerball was 19. The winning numbers for the Powerball are drawn from a field of one to 69, and the Powerball is drawn from a separate field of one to 26. The drawing is televised every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 11 p.m.

The New York Lottery contributed $3.6B in the 2021-2022 fiscal year to help support education in New York State. New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help by calling the State’s toll-free, confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or by texting HOPENY (467369). Standard text rates may apply.