SCHENECTADY, N.Y.(NEWS10) Volunteers gathered at William C. Keane Elementary School for the 40th annual Concerned for the Hungry Thanksgiving food drive.

The drive gives back to families in need by supplying items like turkey, canned goods, and potatoes to create a thanksgiving meal.

This year’s event will benefit more than 2000 families. Many of those families will pick up their items on Sunday at the elementary school.