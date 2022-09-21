SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Four Schenectady organizations received grants totaling $125,000 today. Representatives from Schenectady Community Ministries (SiCM), Schenectady Day Nursery, Boys & Girls Club and YWCA NorthEastern N.Y. were each presented with a check during a presentation at one of SiCM’s urban farms.

“State investment in local organizations like these in Schenectady is an effective way to impact communities directly,” assembly member Phil Steck said. “I fought to secure funds for these local organizations because they have helped Schenectady families, improving the lives of numerous children and at-risk women across our community. These grants will help them further their missions.”

“It is so important that we leverage every dollar we can to ensure that the people of Schenectady are well-served,” said Robert Carreau, Executive Director of the Schenectady Foundation. “That’s why assembly member Steck’s efforts to join with local funders such as The Schenectady Foundation in supporting these highly effective organizations is so crucial to our community. Together, the combined investment from state and local governments, foundations and private donors is essential to ensure that people receive the care and support they need to live dignified, sustainable lives.”

The grants include: