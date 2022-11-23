On Friday, the Museum of Innovation and Science will host the 32nd annual Model Trains Show.

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, the Museum of Innovation and Science will host the 32nd annual Model Trains Show. The show will run through January 2023.

The highlight is a 19 x 27-foot display with tracks that weave through amusement parks, a vintage Plasticville town, and freight yards. The display, which includes lighting and working crossing gates, will depict how trains have transformed transportation around the country.

There will also be transportation-themed December Break Week Classes from December 26 to the 30th for kids in grades K-5. The classes are first-come, first-served basis. To register for classes and find out more information about the miSci’s Model Trains Show, visit www.misci.org.