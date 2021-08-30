3 Schenectady men arraigned over fatal Colonie robbery

Schenectady County
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three men have been arrested and arraigned in connection with a robbery and shooting outside of the Colonie Motel 6 that turned fatal.

The district attorney’s office announced that Kenneth Spencer, 45, of Schenectady was arraigned Thursday morning in Albany County Court for his alleged role in the incidents on May 11 that left 21-year-old Xiaa Price dead. Spencer’s second-degree murder charge is the same one that Desirique Johnson, 22, of Schenectady was arraigned on back in July.

A third Schenectady man, Paul Streeks, 24, was reportedly arraigned on July 9 on more severe charges: first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree murder, and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. All three men pleaded not guilty.

