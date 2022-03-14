SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady Assistant Fire Chief Don Mareno confirmed to NEWS10 Monday that firefighters responded to 1121 7th Ave in Mont Pleasant just after midnight for a house fire. When they arrived, flames had already burst through a side window of the building. Firefighters were initially told everyone was out of the house.

Four people who lived on the first floor of the building got out unharmed, according to Assistant Chief Mareno. Fire department officials heard later that three people had jumped from the second floor of the building and were injured. They are all at Albany Medical Center at this time, and no update has been provided on their condition.

The fire took about an hour to control and was out in around 90 minutes. No firefighters were injured, and the cause of this incident is still under investigation.