3 hospitalized after car crashes into FedEx truck during high-speed chase

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Three people are in the hospital after a serious crash on State Street in Schenectady.

The incident began as a call for fighting in the street where one person had an axe. This led to a high-speed chase, which resulted in the vehicle crashing under a FedEx truck.

“The officers obviously went back to their vehicle, got in, and attempted to catch up to that vehicle,” Schenectady Police Sgt. Matt Dearing said. “As they made the turn from Victory onto Chestnut, they witnessed that red, four-door sedan strike the FedEx tractor trailer on State Street.”

Three males, ages 53, 14 and 15, were in the car. The 53-year-old and the 14-year-old are in stable condition at Albany Medical Center. The 15-year-old is critical.

Police expect State Street to be closed for several hours.