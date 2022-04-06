SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police conducted an underage drinking enforcement detail in Schenectady on April 4. Out of the 23 businesses checked for compliance, three were charged for selling alcohol to someone under 21 years old.
During the enforcement detail, businesses are checked with a trooper in plainclothes, and one or several underage operatives who cannot lie about their age or give a false date of birth. When asked for ID, they show their real ID.
Three people were charged with unlawful dealing with a child in the first degree, which is a misdemeanor. The following businesses were not in compliance with the New York Beverage Control Law Section 65:
- Mobil, 2470 Albany Street
- CVS, 2037 State Street
- Stewart’s Shop, 1739 Union Street
The following businesses were in compliance:
- Valero, 3060 Broadway
- CVS, 2801 Guilderland Avenue
- Stewart’s Shop, 2970 Guilderland Avenue
- Country Farms, 2941 Guilderland Avenue
- Sunoco, 1000 Curry Road
- Stewart’s Shop, 1841 Helderberg Avenue
- Speedway, 1911 Curry Road
- Uptown Beverage, 1866 Altamont Avenue
- Hannaford Market, 1400 Altamont Avenue
- Rotterdam Wine & Liquor, 1458 Altamont Avenue
- Mobil, 1210 Altamont Avenue
- Cumberland Farms, 2530 Albany Street
- Stewart’s Shop, 1773 State Street
- Sunoco, 3522 State Street
- Mobil, 3497 Balltown Road
- Raizada Fuel, 1747 Union Street
- Holiday Wine & Liquors, 1601 Union Street
- Mobil, 1372 Union Street
- CVS, 1204 Eastern Parkway
- Stewart’s Shop, 566 Balltown Road