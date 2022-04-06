SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police conducted an underage drinking enforcement detail in Schenectady on April 4. Out of the 23 businesses checked for compliance, three were charged for selling alcohol to someone under 21 years old.

During the enforcement detail, businesses are checked with a trooper in plainclothes, and one or several underage operatives who cannot lie about their age or give a false date of birth. When asked for ID, they show their real ID.

Three people were charged with unlawful dealing with a child in the first degree, which is a misdemeanor. The following businesses were not in compliance with the New York Beverage Control Law Section 65:

Mobil, 2470 Albany Street

CVS, 2037 State Street

Stewart’s Shop, 1739 Union Street

The following businesses were in compliance: