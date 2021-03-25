$20K lottery ticket sold in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Lottery announced Thursday that there were three top-prize winning Take 5 tickets on March 24, and one of those was sold in Schenectady. Each of the three was worth $20,704.50.

The Take 5 tickets were sold in:

Stewart’s on 120 Nott Terrace in Schenectady

Quicklee’s on Country Road 20 in Belmont, Allegany County

50 % Off Cards and Gifts on Main Street in Holbrook, Suffolk County

The lottery draws Take 5 numbers from a field of one to 39 every night at 10:30 p.m. Winners can cash in their tickets for up to a year from the drawing date.

Over $3 billion in statewide education funding came from the New York State Lottery during the 2019 to 2020 school year, with larger, lower-income schools getting a larger share. The NYS Lottery claims the title of North America’s largest and most profitable lottery.

Call (877) 8-HOPE-NY or text (467369) for help dealing with gambling addiction.