SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Schenectady County Legislature has announced the winners of the 54th annual Schenectady County Holiday Parade. The winner of the best floats, dance and music performances were awarded with plaques and certificates.

More than 100 floats, marching bands, and performers participated in the parade in downtown Schenectady on November 18. The theme of the parade was New York State of Mind.

Winners

Best Overall: New York Air National Guard 109th Airlift Wing

Best “New York State of Mind” Theme: New York State Thruway Authority

Movement and Dance: Schenectady High School Dance Team

Live Musical Performance: Schenectady Caribbean Day

Red Suspenders Award: Stanford Heights Fire Department

“This year’s holiday parade was a resounding success, and we extend our heartfelt congratulations to all the awardees, as well as the numerous groups and organizations that participated,” said Schenectady County Legislator Cathy Gatta. “The residents and visitors from around the Capital Region and beyond are what makes this event truly special. We thank our sponsors and everyone who contributed to the festivities for helping to ensure the parade remains a beloved tradition for our community.”