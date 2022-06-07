SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Jay Street Marketplace shopping district announced Tuesday that Satur’Jay’ will take place from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. on the second Saturday of each month this summer. The event runs monthly, starting in June and ending in October.

Satur’Jay’ events will include market-wide sidewalk sales, special events, entertainment for the entire family, monthly recognition of the good work of local non-profit organizations, along with special promotions offered by the marketplace’s many shops, cafes, and restaurants. The first Satur’Jay’ event is scheduled for this Saturday, June 11.

Local band, “Running the River,” will be playing at the kick-off event on June 11. The marketplace will be recognizing the organization, Mohawk Opportunities, Inc., based in Schenectady.