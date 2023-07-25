NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people have been seriously injured after a three-car crash on Troy-Schenectady Road near Hickory Road in Niskayuna. The Niskayuna Police Department said the crash happened around 3:20 p.m. on Monday.

Niskayuna Fire, Colonie Ambulance, and Mohawk Ambulance all responded to the scene to treat the occupants of the vehicles. Two of the drivers were brought to Albany Medical Center with serious injuries, said police.

The Schenectady County Sheriffs also responded to the scene. They assisted Niskayuna Police with crash reconstruction.

The crash is still under investigation. If you witnessed the crash, you can call Niskayuna Detective Paul Daly at (518) 386-4582.