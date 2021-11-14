2 Schenectady men charged with illegal gun possession

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Rotterdam Police Department reports the arrest of Larry D. Peterkin, 45, and Josetta N. Copeland, 25—both of Schenectady—early Sunday morning. Police said both men had illegal firearms.

Just before 1 a.m. on Sunday, police said they pulled over a vehicle going the wrong way down a one-way street in Rotterdam. The officer said he saw two handguns and narcotics inside the vehicle during the traffic stop. Police said neither man has a firearms permit or any permit allowing them to possess or carry a handgun. They did not identify the narcotics or reveal how much they allegedly found.

Police say Peterkin was driving and Copeland was the passenger, and that both loaded handguns were within their reach. One was reported stolen out of Warren County and the other had its serial number removed.

Police say the investigation is still ongoing and that both men were arrested. Peterkin’s charges are:

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon

Criminal possession of stolen property

Defacing a firearm

Criminal possession of a controlled substance

Driving while intoxicated

Copeland was charged with: