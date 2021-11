SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Fire crews are investigating after a fire at a home on Linden Street in Schenectady.

Shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday, crews were called to the 100-block of Linden Street for a fire. Two people suffered non-life threatening injuries, including a person who lived on the second floor and a firefighter.

Six people were displaced.

The cause of the fire is unknown, but investigators believe it was accidental.