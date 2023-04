SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Two people were hospitalized after an overnight fire in Schenectady, according to city fire chief Don Mareno. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Friday, at 1690 Van Vranken Avenue.

Mareno said 15 people live at that address. The two sent to the hospital are expected to recover, he said.

The fire was under control in about 45 minutes. It is still under investigation.