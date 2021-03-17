2 arrests after Schenectady shooting yield attempted murder charge

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are reporting the arrest of two Schenectady men over a shooting incident on Friday, March 12. One was charged with attempted murder.

Officers responded to Ellis Hospital close to 1 a.m. on Friday, when a man walked in with multiple gunshot wounds. Police located the crime scene at the Steinmetz Homes Apartments and began investigating. Detectives say they uncovered that a firefight broke out between two men over a domestic incident.

Schenectady Police say the investigation led them to James R. Mason III and Tysharon Walker, both 26-year-old Schenectady residents. Walker is only facing one charge: criminal possession of a firearm, a class E felony worth up to four years with a conviction.

Mason, on the other hand, is charged with:

Second-degree attempted murder

First-degree criminal use of a firearm

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

First-degree assault

All told, these felonies can carry up to 72 years with a conviction, according to maximum state sentencing guidelines.