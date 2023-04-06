SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A lottery scratch-off ticket worth $1 million has been sold in Schenectady. According to Stewart’s Shops, the winning “Strike It Rich” ticket was sold on April 3 at the 4240 Consaul Road shop.

In 2022, Stewart’s had over $150 million in lottery winners. Winning tickets sold at Stewart’s in 2023 so far include:

Mega Millions $1 million winner on January 6 in Troy

Take 5 $45,713 winner on January 13 in West Milton

Take 5 $34,245 winner on January 16 in Mechanicville

Powerball $50,000 winner on March 25 in Rotterdam

The New York Lottery contributed $3.6 million in fiscal year 2021-2022 to help support education in the state. If you are struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, you can find help by calling the HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY or by texting HOPENY.