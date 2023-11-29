SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One lucky Price Chopper customer bought a top-prize winning ticket in the November 28 TAKE 5 midday drawing, according to the New York Lottery. The ticket was worth $17,937.50 and sold at the Price Chopper on Balltown Road.

The winning numbers for Tuesday’s midday drawing were 3, 21, 22, 31, and 34.

The TAKE 5 drawings are televised twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. The winning numbers are drawn from a field of one through 39.

New Yorkers struggling with a gambling addiction, or who know someone that is, can find help at NYProblemGamblingHelp.org, by calling New York’s toll-free confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369) or texting HOPENY (467369).