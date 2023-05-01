Lutricia Steele went missing on May 1, 2008 and hasn’t been seen or heard from since (photos courtesy: Schenectady PD)

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — May 1 marks the 15th anniversary of Lutricia Steele’s disappearance. The Schenectady Police Department is now renewing its requests for information to help solve her missing persons case.

In the early afternoon of May 1, 2008, police said 27-year-old Steele left her Webster Street home in the Mont Pleasant neighborhood of Schenectady. She then cashed a check downtown near the intersection of Erie Boulevard and State Street.

Around 6 p.m. that day, a receipt from the retailer AJ Wright showed that she may have gone to their location in Hannaford Plaza on Altamont Avenue. Steele never returned home and has not been heard from since, said police.

When she went missing, Steele was described as 5’6”, 125 pounds, with blue eyes, and brown hair. She has several tattoos, including a tiger on her left ankle, the name “Shawn” with a ribbon on her left arm, and the name “Kasin” on her left chest.

Over the past 15 years, the Schenectady Police Department said it has investigated over 190

leads and tips and has been in contact with her family. If you have any information about Steele’s disappearance, you can call the Tips Line at (518) 788-6566.