120 new COVID-19 cases announced in Schenectady Co. Dec. 4

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County released its latest coronavirus numbers for December 4.

There are 120 new positive cases in the county bringing the overall total of cases to 2,819. The county’s seven-day rolling average, according to New York State is 6%.

There are 513 people in quarantine after potential exposure, and 541 are in isolation.

The county said there have been 2,173 recoveries.

Demographic and other COVID-19 data is available on the Schenectady County Dashboard.