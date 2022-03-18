SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Frederica “Freddie” Anderson was recently recognized for a lifetime dedicated to inspiring the Capital Region’s next generation of skiers. Her passion for the slopes was instinctual from the moment she was born on February 23, 1921.

Freddie’s love for skiing only grew stronger with age, a path that led her to become a certified ski instructor in the 1940s. A decade later, she opened a ski school in Schenectady so she could spread the joy of the snow sport with others.

It wasn’t until she was in her nineties that she finally retired from skiing. In her lifetime, inspiring so many to follow in her skis.

In March, Freddie received a Lifetime Achievement Award from the CEO of Professional Ski Instructors of America (PSIA-AASI) at the Kingsway Arms Nursing Center for her 60 years of service. She was surrounded by those who followed in her footsteps, including her two daughters.

“Obviously, I’m very grateful for the recognition that I’ve had my whole life in the ski world. I’ve been very fortunate and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it,” she said.