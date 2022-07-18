NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – One driver has died, and the other has been taken to the hospital, after a head-on crash in Niskayuna Sunday evening, police said. Officers were called to the scene at about 6:09 p.m., after hearing that two cars had collided on Troy-Schenectady Road near Hickory Road.

The Niskayuna Police Department responded with members of Niskayuna Fire District Number One, Niskayuna Fire District Number Two, Mohawk Ambulance, and the Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office. Both cars were found occupied by their respective owners, police said.

One driver was taken to Albany Medical Center with what appeared to be life-threatening injuries. The driver later succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The second driver was taken to Ellis Hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. Neither driver’s name has been released, as the incident remains under investigation, and both drivers’ families still need to be contacted.

Anyone who witnessed this crash is encouraged to reach out to the Niskayuna Police Department at (518) 630-0911.