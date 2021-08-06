Schenectady County will require masks in county buildings beginning Aug. 9

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Schenectady County will require employees and visitors in county facilities to wear a mask beginning Monday, August 9.
On Friday, Geoffrey Hall, Clerk of the Saratoga County Legislature confirmed County Manager, Rory Fluman made the announcement.
