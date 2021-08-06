Schenectady County will require masks in county buildings beginning Aug. 9

(StudyFinds.org) - A new study reveals the annual influenza vaccine may provide significant protection against some of the most serious complications from a coronavirus infection.

Researchers from the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine say the largest study of its kind to date has discovered that the basic flu shot lowers the risk of stroke, sepsis, and blood clots in patients with COVID-19. Moreover, COVID patients who have been vaccinated against the flu are also less likely to need hospitalization or enter the intensive care unit.