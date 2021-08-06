Schenectady County will require masks in county buildings beginning Aug. 9

News

by: Sarah Darmanjian

Posted: / Updated:
Face masks

Face masks. (Vera Davidova / Unsplash)

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Schenectady County will require employees and visitors in county facilities to wear a mask beginning Monday, August 9.

On Friday, Geoffrey Hall, Clerk of the Saratoga County Legislature confirmed County Manager, Rory Fluman made the announcement.

Follow NEWS10

Sign up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire