Schenectady County vaccine POD schedule for January

Posted: / Updated:
Schenectady County

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County released its schedule for vaccine POD’s throughout January. All New Yorkers 5 years of age or older are eligible to receive a COVID vaccine. Currently, only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for individuals 5-17 years.

Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m., (During The Schenectady Greenmarket) Walk-ins welcome for primary (first) doses, appointments required for boosters.

  • Proctors Key Hall
  • 432 State Street, Schenectady 12305
  • Booster: Appointment Required

Mondays 5-7 p.m. (Except 1/17, Will Be On 1/18 Due To Holiday) Walk-ins welcome for primary (first) doses, appointments required for boosters.

  • SUNY Schenectady – Elston Hall
  • 78 Washington Ave, Schenectady 12305

Tuesdays 3:30-6:30 p.m. (Starting 1/11)

  • Boys and Girls Club
  • 104 Education Drive, Schenectady 12303

Thursdays 9am-12pm (December 30, 2021: 1-4pm) Walk-ins welcome for primary (first) doses and boosters.

  • SICM
  • 837 Albany Street, Schenectady 12307

