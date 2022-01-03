Schenectady County vaccine POD schedule for January

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County released its schedule for vaccine POD’s throughout January. All New Yorkers 5 years of age or older are eligible to receive a COVID vaccine. Currently, only the Pfizer vaccine is approved for individuals 5-17 years.
Sundays 10 a.m.-2 p.m., (During The Schenectady Greenmarket) Walk-ins welcome for primary (first) doses, appointments required for boosters.
- Proctors Key Hall
- 432 State Street, Schenectady 12305
- Booster: Appointment Required
Mondays 5-7 p.m. (Except 1/17, Will Be On 1/18 Due To Holiday) Walk-ins welcome for primary (first) doses, appointments required for boosters.
- SUNY Schenectady – Elston Hall
- 78 Washington Ave, Schenectady 12305
Tuesdays 3:30-6:30 p.m. (Starting 1/11)
- Boys and Girls Club
- 104 Education Drive, Schenectady 12303
Thursdays 9am-12pm (December 30, 2021: 1-4pm) Walk-ins welcome for primary (first) doses and boosters.
- SICM
- 837 Albany Street, Schenectady 12307