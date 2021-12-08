Schenectady County urges families to apply for NYS Homeowner Assistance Fund

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – County officials are urging families affected by the pandemic to apply for the New York State Homeowner Assistance Fund (NYS HAF). Schenectady County and Better Community Neighborhoods, Inc., (BCNI) are gearing up to help eligible homeowners apply for the $540 million in assistance.

The BCNI will help applicants by offering a technical hotline, to assist homeowners through the application process, with answers to eligibility questions. BCNI will also hold a series of virtual informational clinics in December for homeowners interested in learning more about NYS HAF. Registration is required.

NYS HAF is a federally funded program. It is administered through the Division of Housing and Community Renewal to help homeowners who are at risk of default, foreclosure, or displacement as a result of a financial hardship caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Information on applying for the new program is available at www.nyhomeownerfund.org, and by calling 1-844-776-9423. Residents may also sign up on the website to be notified when applications open.