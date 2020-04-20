Schenectady County update Monday, April 20

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Schenectady County is now reporting 14 deaths from the coronavirus. There have been 336 total positive cases in the county with 122 recoveries.
Twenty-six people remain hospitalized. There are 232 symptomatic people in isolation and another 660 in quarantine.
There is one hospitalized case being investigated.
