Schenectady County update Monday, April 20

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Schenectady County is now reporting 14 deaths from the coronavirus. There have been 336 total positive cases in the county with 122 recoveries.

Twenty-six people remain hospitalized. There are 232 symptomatic people in isolation and another 660 in quarantine.

There is one hospitalized case being investigated.

