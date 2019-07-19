Schenectady County undersheriff announces retirement

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office announced Undersheriff Gordon Pollard is retiring.

Pollard is the longest serving employee in the history of the sheriff’s office, serving since 1981.

The sheriff’s office says Pollard has served as a corrections officer, patrol officer, training coordinator, lieutenant, and was the acting sheriff during the transition from the retirement of Sheriff Harry Buffardi to the election of Sheriff Dominic Dagostino.

Pollard’s retirement is effective August 1, 2019.