Schenectady County to hold rabies vaccination clinic

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County announced Wednesday it will hold a rabies vaccination clinic for cats, ferrets and dogs in Schenectady on Saturday June, 26 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The county says the clinic is free to Schenectady County residents, with appointments and face coverings required.

The event will be held at Jesse T. Zoller Elementary School located at 1880 Lancaster Street Schenectady, 12308. Cats and ferrets need to be in carriers, and dogs have to be leashed.

Schenectady County Public Health Services (SCPHS) moved to an electronic registration system and a

drive-thru clinic model to continue providing rabies vaccines to pets during the pandemic. Residents can register online for an appointment time and provide information about their animals which allows SCPHS to create a vaccination certificate for each scheduled pet.

The new model has reportedly reduced stress on animals and wait times allowing residents with more than one type of pet to receive vaccines during the same appointment.

“It’s especially important this time of year to ensure your pets are vaccinated,” said Schenectady

County Legislator Holly Vellano. “Rabies carrier species, including bats, racoons and opossums,

are much more active during the summer, when pets tend to spend more time outdoors.”

Schenectady County residents can learn more about rabies, or schedule an appointment online, or by calling (518) 386-2818. Appointments are said to be limited.

Schenectady County says it conducted its first drive thru rabies clinic in September 2021 in Glenville. During that event, and two others held since, a total of 436 animals were reportedly vaccinated consisting of 183 cats and 253 dogs.