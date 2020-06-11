Schenectady County SummerNight cancelled

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Officials have cancelled the Schenectady County SummerNight event which was scheduled to take place on July 10.

Officials say over the last 15 years, Schenectady County SummerNight has grown from a single-stage event featuring local bands, to a multi-stage concert featuring a national headliner with kid zone, food and beverage vendors, and more.

This year due to COVID-19 restrictions, Schenectady County cannot host the event last it has in years past.

“Unfortunately, the pandemic makes it impossible for large-scale events, like Schenectady County SummerNight, to safely take place,” said Anthony Jasenski, Chair of the Schenectady County

Legislature. “We look forward to once again showcasing downtown’s dramatic transformation to thousands of visitors from the area and beyond when we host the Capital Region’s biggest block

party next year.”