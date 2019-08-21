Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office investigating death of inmate

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate.

Police say Samuel Velasquez-Zabala Jr. was found unresponsive lying on his bunk at around 7:45 a.m. by his floor officer.

The officer immediately called 911 and resuscitation efforts were started by corrections officers, medical staff, paramedics, but they were unsuccessful.

Velasquez-Zabala was transported to Albany Medical Center for an autopsy.

The New York State Commission of Corrections has been notified and an investigation has been initiated into the circumstances surrounding the inmate’s death.

Police say Velasquez-Zabala was committed to the custody of the Sheriff’s Office on a warrant from Schenectady County Drug Court Tuesday evening.