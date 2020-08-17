Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office conducting law enforcement training at SUNY Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — SUNY Schenectady campus offices will be closed Tuesday, August 18 and Wednesday, August 19 as the Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office conducts a Law Enforcement Training for its employees and police departments within the county. The training will be ongoing from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

“We are pleased to partner with the Sheriff’s Office and Schenectady County on this important training for members of our local law enforcement agencies to continue to keep our community safe,” Dr. Steady Moono, president of SUNY Schenectady said. “We wanted to make our community aware that this two-day training will take place on campus and that there will be groups of law enforcement officers gathered here.”

Schenectady County Sheriff Dominic Dagostino noted the importance of the training saying, “This collaborative initiative brings together law enforcement and the education community for vital training in preparation for events we hope never occur.”

