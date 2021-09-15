Schenectady County resumes public skating

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, Schenectady County Recreational Facility will resume public skating hours, closed since March of 2020, due to the pandemic.

“It was important for us to start offering public skating again, especially as the weather starts to get cooler and families look for different activities to do,” said Schenectady County Legislator Cathy Gatta.



The facility is currently open for public skating, figure skating, ice hockey, and learn-to-skate programs.

Starting today (September 15) public skate schedule:

• Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

• Friday from 11:30 a.m.-1p.m.

• Saturday from 2-4 p.m.

Masks are currently required in all County facilities, including the Recreational Facility, and individuals

will need to sign in for contact tracing purposes.

Additional information, including the full rink schedule and admission prices, is available on the Schenectady County Recreation center website.