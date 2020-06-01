SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County sadly reports their 33rd coronavirus death, a man in his 70s who tested positive for COVID-19.
Within the county, there have been 684 lab-confirmed positive cases. Currently, there are 98, with three new diagnoses since Sunday. There are 12 people in the hospital and 475 who are isolated or quarantined.
Schenectady County says that 703 individuals have completed the isolated process, including people considered “presumptive” who did not test positive for the virus.
Schenectady County’s Facebook live event is set to stream on Tuesday at 10 a.m., updating the public on the most recent coronavirus guidance. You can submit questions by:
News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
Reopening Resources
LATEST STORIES
- Schenectady County reports new coronavirus death in Monday update
- US lawmakers split on President Trump’s claim to declare Antifa a terrorist organization
- House Republicans’ lawsuit seeks to stop proxy voting by members
- Protests in Buffalo more peaceful on Sunday; no curfew planned for Monday
- Schenectady Mayor rescinds curfew from Sunday’s emergency order