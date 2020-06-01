Schenectady County reports new coronavirus death in Monday update

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County sadly reports their 33rd coronavirus death, a man in his 70s who tested positive for COVID-19.

Within the county, there have been 684 lab-confirmed positive cases. Currently, there are 98, with three new diagnoses since Sunday. There are 12 people in the hospital and 475 who are isolated or quarantined.

Schenectady County says that 703 individuals have completed the isolated process, including people considered “presumptive” who did not test positive for the virus.

Schenectady County’s Facebook live event is set to stream on Tuesday at 10 a.m., updating the public on the most recent coronavirus guidance. You can submit questions by:

