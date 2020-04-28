Schenectady County reports new coronavirus death in daily update

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County reported Tuesday that one more resident has died due to COVID-19, bringing the total in the County up to 23.

There have been 452 positive tests among residents since the outbreak began, and 270 of those have recovered.

There are 24 patients hospitalized for complications from coronavirus infections, although not all of those represent residents of Schenectady County.

There are 696 individuals quarantined, and 189 symptomatic individuals in isolation. One individual who is presumed to have the virus, but has not yet received a positive diagnosis, is hospitalized.

The County has also provided maps with a breakdown by zip code of the number of positive diagnoses and the number of quarantines.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker

More coronavirus news from News10

Watch updates from officials

Important resources

LATEST STORIES