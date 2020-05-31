Video Updates from Officials

Important Resources

Business Directory

County Tracking Graphs

Schenectady County reports 32nd coronavirus death in Saturday Update

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County says that 32 community members have died from the coronavirus since the outbreak began.

So far, there have been 679 lab-confirmed cases, with eight new positives since Friday. Currently, there are 100 positive cases. The individuals are hospitalized in Schenectady County, regardless of county of residence.

There are close to five hundred people currently quarantined or isolated, with either confirmed or presumed cases, or considered “under investigation” as potentially exposed. The county says 684 people have completed the isolation process.

News10’s county-by-county coronavirus tracker
More coronavirus news from News10
Watch updates from officials
Important resources
Capital Region COVID-19 test sites
Reopening Resources

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak