Schenectady County reports 32nd coronavirus death in Saturday Update

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Schenectady County says that 32 community members have died from the coronavirus since the outbreak began.
So far, there have been 679 lab-confirmed cases, with eight new positives since Friday. Currently, there are 100 positive cases. The individuals are hospitalized in Schenectady County, regardless of county of residence.
There are close to five hundred people currently quarantined or isolated, with either confirmed or presumed cases, or considered “under investigation” as potentially exposed. The county says 684 people have completed the isolation process.
