Schenectady county releases vaccination update

SCHENECTADY COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In a recent county-wide update Schenectady County officials announced 3,446 first-dose Coronavirus vaccines have been administered. The number of vaccines comes from a one-week period from March 6-12.

According to The County, the recent doses represent a record number of vaccines in a 7-day period to date. Schenectady County has received weekly allotments of approximately 500 COVID-19

vaccines from NYS.

In a prepared statement a Schenectady County Legislator Sara Mae Pratt said:

“SCPHS staff have streamlined the process, shortening wait times and

increasing space for social distancing to provide the safest, most efficient process possible. The

County will continue working to get more vaccines for our residents and to increase accessibility,

especially for those who are unable to travel to Albany or other sites around the state.” Vice-Chair of the Health and Human Services Committee, Sara Mae Pratt

During the week of March 6-12, Schenectady County conducted 2 mass vaccination PODs at Rivers Casino and at the YMCA.

The Capital Region has two mass vaccination sites – 1 at SUNY Albany and the other is located at

the Washington Avenue Armory in Albany. All eligible Schenectady County residents can schedule

appointments at these state-run sites online or by calling 1-833-697-4829.