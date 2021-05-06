Schenectady County ranked third in the state for vaccinations

FILE – In this Dec. 10, 2020, file photo, a Russian medical worker prepares a shot of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in Moscow. Russia is turning to multiple Chinese firms to manufacture the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine in an effort to speed up production as demand soars for its shot. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin, File)

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Schenectady County ranks third in New York State, and first in the Capital Region, when it comes to the number of first vaccine doses administered to individuals aged 18 and over. The state’s vaccine tracker website says 70.1% of adults in the county have received at least one vaccine dose, 11% more than the New York State average.

Only Hamilton County at 72.7% and Tompkins County at 70.4% have administered at least one dose to higher percentages of their adult population.

Schenectady County Legislator Sara Mae Pratt, who is Vice-Chair of the Committee on Health & Human Services, said the achievement was:

“A testament to the commitment of our residents and the dedication of our public health team and volunteer staff,” before adding: “While seventy percent is a great accomplishment, we will continue working to ensure that all Schenectady County residents have access to COVID-19 vaccines.”

Schenectady County say they have administered over 14,300 first-dose COVID-19 vaccines since December 2020.